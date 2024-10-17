JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 82.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,990 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $59.84.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

