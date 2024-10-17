JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) to Issue GBX 1.05 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Price Performance

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock opened at GBX 71.89 ($0.94) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.51. The company has a market cap of £147.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,432.00 and a beta of 0.29. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a one year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a one year high of GBX 83.40 ($1.09).

