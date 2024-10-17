JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Sold by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

JVAL stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $44.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,004. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $44.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. The company has a market cap of $874.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

