Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $232,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 33,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 165,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

