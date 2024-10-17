Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $259,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2,618.2% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.9% in the third quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $190.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.63. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

