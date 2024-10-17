Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $476.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.24. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.73 and a fifty-two week high of $477.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

