Kelly Rodriques Sells 50,000 Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,476,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,273,117.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Kelly Rodriques sold 18,405 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $25,030.80.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $51,200.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Kelly Rodriques sold 60,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $77,400.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,084 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $52,109.20.

On Monday, August 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 108,646 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $133,634.58.

On Friday, August 9th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,562 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $32,176.22.

On Monday, July 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,109 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $95,059.14.

Shares of FRGE opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $243.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.37. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.02.

Forge Global last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 96.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the third quarter worth $32,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the second quarter worth $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 29.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 23.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

