Kelly Rodriques Sells 50,000 Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Stock

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2024

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGEGet Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,476,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,273,117.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 16th, Kelly Rodriques sold 18,405 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $25,030.80.
  • On Wednesday, September 11th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $51,200.00.
  • On Thursday, September 5th, Kelly Rodriques sold 60,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $77,400.00.
  • On Thursday, August 15th, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,084 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $52,109.20.
  • On Monday, August 12th, Kelly Rodriques sold 108,646 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $133,634.58.
  • On Friday, August 9th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,562 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $32,176.22.
  • On Monday, July 22nd, Kelly Rodriques sold 65,109 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $95,059.14.

Forge Global Price Performance

Shares of FRGE opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $243.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.37. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.02.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGEGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 96.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Forge Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the third quarter worth $32,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the second quarter worth $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 29.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 23.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

