KickToken Price Reaches $0.0119 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $1.73 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01221842 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

