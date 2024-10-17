Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Short Interest Update

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,910,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 42,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMI
Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 70,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.1% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.7 %
KMI opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.
