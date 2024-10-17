Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 710,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 215,570 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 334,086 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,358.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 644,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 600,055 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 575,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after buying an additional 222,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGS opened at $31.39 on Thursday. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.29). Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $309.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is 186.36%.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

