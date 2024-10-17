KOK (KOK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $70,723.98

KOK (KOK) traded down 55.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $156,696.86 and $70,723.98 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded 65% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,673.74 or 0.99995258 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013349 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00063618 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00071606 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $100,129.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

