Komodo (KMD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $889,787.29

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $34.35 million and approximately $889,787.29 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,521,531 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

