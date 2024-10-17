Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires 4,411 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,837 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,863,000 after buying an additional 368,759 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,222,000 after buying an additional 111,539 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,205,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,088,000 after buying an additional 150,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,242,000 after acquiring an additional 147,981 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.