Kowal Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
PZA opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
