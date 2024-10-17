Kowal Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 50.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.86.

General Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $192.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.91. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.42 and a 52-week high of $194.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.