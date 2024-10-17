Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kowal Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $73,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.63 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

