Kowal Investment Group LLC Sells 63 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Kowal Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 904.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $197.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $197.89.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.