Kowal Investment Group LLC Takes $526,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $380.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $384.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.