Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.68, but opened at $51.77. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $46.24, with a volume of 583,948 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 0.10.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,949,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,137,000 after acquiring an additional 140,904 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 9.5% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,861,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,839,000 after buying an additional 596,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after buying an additional 962,381 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 26.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,239,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,629,000 after buying an additional 463,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 19.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,181,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,336,000 after buying an additional 356,387 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

