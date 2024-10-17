Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 16,604 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 433,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $22,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,241,000 after buying an additional 42,302,888 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 139,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

