Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.09, but opened at $18.59. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 785,798 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 750,207 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,642.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,678,813 shares in the company, valued at $53,335,166.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $300,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,642.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,945,650. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Liberty Energy by 279.3% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Liberty Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 8.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

