LifeSteps Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.48.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $322.14. 523,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,899. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.56. The stock has a market cap of $172.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

