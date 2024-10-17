LifeSteps Financial Inc. Purchases 11,719 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genelux were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Genelux by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,085,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genelux by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 24,220 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Genelux by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 75,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genelux Trading Down 5.2 %

GNLX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 31,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,970. Genelux Co. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Genelux Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genelux news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 107,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $211,949.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 925,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,951.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 331,062 shares of company stock worth $736,831 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genelux presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Genelux Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

