LifeSteps Financial Inc. Purchases 65 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.5% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.9% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.91.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $301.54. The stock had a trading volume of 279,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.47. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

