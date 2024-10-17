Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Raised to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $310.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s previous close.

LFUS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

LFUS opened at $256.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,522.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total transaction of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $4,356,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 16,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Littelfuse by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

