Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.53 and last traded at $116.09, with a volume of 282669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,525.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $3,417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,525.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 324,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 75.0% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.