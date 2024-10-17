Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,873 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $294.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

