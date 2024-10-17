Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LUG. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$28.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded up C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,779. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$33.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$412.43 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.50, for a total transaction of C$477,891.90. In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total value of C$448,490.00. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.50, for a total transaction of C$477,891.90. Insiders sold 72,840 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

