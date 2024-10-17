MAGA Price Up 16.1% This Week (MAGA)

MAGA (MAGA) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, MAGA has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. MAGA has a total market cap of $70.85 million and $18.32 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGA token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00252531 BTC.

MAGA Token Profile

MAGA launched on May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.00016753 USD and is up 23.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $19,245,870.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

