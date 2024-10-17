Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Mainstreet Equity Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE MEQ opened at C$198.84 on Thursday. Mainstreet Equity has a 12 month low of C$131.18 and a 12 month high of C$200.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$193.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$182.78. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.42 by C($4.12). The firm had revenue of C$63.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.35 million. Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 52.74% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity will post 8.1910619 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

