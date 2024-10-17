ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

MAN opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 1.45. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $80.25.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MAN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

