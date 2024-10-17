Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.97. 26,689,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 53,953,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 5.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,169,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,212 shares of company stock valued at $742,948. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.3% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 27.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 64,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

