Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $92.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.82. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

