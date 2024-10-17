Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 92.44 ($1.21), with a volume of 8727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.21).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £50.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.19 and a beta of 0.12.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Marwyn Value Investors’s payout ratio is currently 11,250.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

