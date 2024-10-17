Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces $0.25 Dividend

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Matador Resources has a payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matador Resources to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 3.26. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.96.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MTDR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.54.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Willey acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $128,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,043.97. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Willey acquired 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $634,615. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

