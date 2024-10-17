Mayport LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Mayport LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,005.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,950.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,012.11.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,043.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,941.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,803.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.81. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,290.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2,174.80.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $50.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.91 by $5.96. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $52.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 200 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

