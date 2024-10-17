Mayport LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mayport LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 83,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 6,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $18,675,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $166.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.17 and a 200-day moving average of $169.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Pivotal Research began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

