McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Buys 58 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 2.1% of McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $871,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 110,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,071 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,002,000 after acquiring an additional 162,533 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $302.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $307.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.47.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.55.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

