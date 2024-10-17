McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Raises Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

FJUL opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. The stock has a market cap of $713.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

