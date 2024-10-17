McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2,125.3% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $64.49 on Thursday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $918.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

