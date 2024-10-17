Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$14.75 and last traded at C$14.63, with a volume of 41078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leede Jones Gable boosted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Medical Facilities Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$356.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$146.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.66 million. Medical Facilities had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 2.75%. Research analysts forecast that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.2103478 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Facilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

