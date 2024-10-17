MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.85 on Monday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $90.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.75.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

