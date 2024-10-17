Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MDT opened at $89.99 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Medtronic

Free Report

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

