Melfa Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Melfa Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust makes up 3.5% of Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Melfa Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 20.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.87. 64,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

(Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.