Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Purchases 7,050 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,784 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,091,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Vertiv by 85.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,002,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,189,000 after purchasing an additional 451,830 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.44.

VRT opened at $113.40 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $114.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.81.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

