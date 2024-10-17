Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.58. 4,848,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,987,670. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

