Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.66.

TIGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.30 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 217.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

