Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Trading 7.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.54 ($0.01). 400,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,781,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.88 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

