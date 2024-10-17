Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,356 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 123.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 53.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTS. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fortis in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NYSE FTS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,660. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $41.35.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

