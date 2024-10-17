Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.23.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.65. 136,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,605. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.34 and its 200-day moving average is $214.67.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

